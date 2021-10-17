JNU Chancellor reminds students of Kalam’s vision

SHILLONG, Oct 16: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong’s Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis hosted NITI Aayog member and Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat, as guest speaker for an interactive talk session with the students of the institute, on the occasion of the Missile Man of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s 90th birth anniversary.

Addressing students of IIM Shillong, Dr. Saraswat highlighted Dr. Kalam’s concerns about India’s deteriorating value system and reminded them of his oath: “I will succeed with integrity and honesty in my life.”

Narrating his experience of working with Dr. Kalam, and how this collaboration, which lasted for more than 25 years, changed his life, he shared the dream that the Missile Man saw for India – Vision 2020 — and prodded the thought of students to the question, “Have we achieved this dream?”

In light of the upcoming ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav,’ he shared his decade-old conversation with Dr. Kalam about making India self-reliant, and how he sees that dream unfolding in present India.

Dr. Saraswat said that he pointed out the five crucial pillars for the emergence of self-reliant India: economy, infrastructure, system, demography, and demand. He pointed out how the increase in FDI limit for the defence sector, to 74% from 49%, will benefit India.

Dr. Saraswat cited examples from the defence sector where India has started building indigenous computing systems and microprocessors and ventured towards more advanced technologies like super computers and AI-based computing.

The JNU Chancellor also talked about the perils of the pandemic and the government’s structured approach in achieving a V-Shape recovery with timely lockdowns.

He spoke on the robustness and reliability of the system that maintained minimum losses and provided support for daily wagers, farmers, and other highly affected sections of society. He praised the collaboration between the Ministry, educational institutes, and corporates to conduct successful vaccination programmes across India.

“India at 75 has a 360-degree growth where it possesses all the ingredients and potential required to become a leader in the world,” Dr. Saraswat said as he summarised his thoughts.

The session ended with a Question-and-Answer round with students talking about their thoughts on Emerging India.

It is worth mentioning here that Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat has formerly also served as the Director General of Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Chief Scientific Advisor to the Indian Minister of Defence. He is the recipient of numerous awards that include Padma Shri (1998) and Padma Bhushan (2013).

The legacy that IIM Shillong shares with their beloved Dr. Kalam made the session special for all the students, giving them insights into the ideas and dreams of a visionary, the institute said in a statement.