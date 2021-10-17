Harijans file RTI seeking HLC report

SHILLONG, Oct 16: The Harijan Panachayat Committee has accused the state government of not giving any response to its pleas of sharing the report of the High Level Committee (HLC) with them despite them being the main stakeholders in the entire matter.

“We have already filed an RTI asking for the copy of the HLC as we are stakeholders here but the State Government is not giving any response to us,” HPC Secretary, Gurjit Singh said on Saturday.

He said that the State Government should make the document public as demanded by other groups even as he lamented that the State Government is not sharing the copy of the tripartite agreement signed between Shillong Municipal Board, Syiem of Mylliem and Urban Affairs department for taking the possession of the land.

He said that they need these documents since they would have to produce these copies in the Court as media reports are not admissible in the court of law.

It may be mentioned that the HPC has filed two cases in High Court and one case in Supreme Court against the move to relocate the settlers of the Harijan Colony

Earlier this month, the HLC had recommended shifting of the permanent municipal employees, who are currently residing in the Colony to the quarters that have been constructed.

The Committee has also recommended shifting of the Shillong Municipal Board office from Bishop Cotton Road to the old MBDA office which is close to the present location.

The Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) on the other hand has rejected the Meghalaya government’s High-Level Committee (HLC) report on the land dispute and has instead vowed to continue their struggle.

The HPC is also accusing the Government of violating the status quo order of the High Court of Meghalaya whereas Meghalaya Government maintains that it would challenge the order.