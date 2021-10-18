NPP dares Ampareen to file plaint with EC

SHILLONG, Oct 17: NPP state president, WR Kharlukhi has dared Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) if she has any evidence against the National People’s Party (NPP) of using money power to win the by-elections to the three seats.

“If she has any proof, she can move the Election Commission. No one can stop her from lodging a complaint with the Election Commission,” Kharlukhi, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, said.

He said the EC will surely take action if there is any truth in the Congress leader’s accusation.

Talking about the NPP’s bypoll preparedness, a confident Kharlukhi said, “As per our assessment, we have an edge (over others). We will win all three seats.”

He said the party’s poll campaign is gathering steam, stating that the leaders are reaching out to people in every nook and corner of the three constituencies. Rajabala and Mawryngkneng constituencies have been the strongholds of the Congress but Kharlukhi said politics is dynamic and the equation keeps on changing.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said everyone knows how people have rejected the party in Meghalaya and the country. At the same time, he said the public will decide the fate of the candidates and the political parties should accept the mandate.