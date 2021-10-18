Youths arrested on sedition charges to move for bail
SHILLONG, Oct 17: The four youths including social activist Joannes Lamare, who were arrested on charges of indulging in subversive activities by allegedly seeking help from NSCN-IM to float a new militant group in Meghalaya, are preparing to seek bail this week.
Sources said that the four persons were remanded in 14-day judicial custody after being produced before the court on October 7. After their arrest on September 17, the four youths were sent for mandatory 10-day quarantine after which they were kept in police custody.
Besides Lamare, the three others are Vicky Mawnai (30) from Saitsohpen, Sohra; Everpearl Mawsor (34) from Rengmaw, Shallang in West Khasi Hills and Aloysius Syiemlieh from Wahkaliar, Sohra.
Mawlai police have registered a case under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against the Government of India), 121A (conspires to commit any offence punishable by Section 1210 and 34 (common intention).
Comments are closed.