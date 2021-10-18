Youths arrested on sedition charges to move for bail

SHILLONG, Oct 17: The four youths including social activist Joannes Lamare, who were arrested on charges of indulging in subversive activities by allegedly seeking help from NSCN-IM to float a new militant group in Meghalaya, are preparing to seek bail this week.

Sources said that the four persons were remanded in 14-day judicial custody after being produced before the court on October 7. After their arrest on September 17, the four youths were sent for mandatory 10-day quarantine after which they were kept in police custody.

Besides Lamare, the three others are Vicky Mawnai (30) from Saitsohpen, Sohra; Everpearl Mawsor (34) from Rengmaw, Shallang in West Khasi Hills and Aloysius Syiemlieh from Wahkaliar, Sohra.

Mawlai police have registered a case under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against the Government of India), 121A (conspires to commit any offence punishable by Section 1210 and 34 (common intention).