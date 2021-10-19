Congress calls off election meeting

SHILLONG, Oct 18: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting that was scheduled on October 16 could not be held as most of the party MLAs are busy with the election campaign.

CLP leader Mukul Sangma had to call off the meeting that was to have focussed on the October 30 by-elections to three Assembly seats after the MLAs told him it was redundant as the party’s election committee had already made arrangements for the poll campaign.

Besides, the MPCC had already formed the election campaign committees in all these constituencies, an MLA said on condition of anonymity. State Congress president Vincent H. Pala had appointed the CLP leader and working presidents Ampareen Lyngdoh and James Lyngdoh as the conveners for the by-elections to the Rajabala, Mawryngkneng and Mawphlang seats respectively.

Party insiders said the CLP leader has been overseeing the campaign for the party’s Rajabala candidate.

Some Congress leaders suspected Sangma had convened the meeting to create confusion about the campaign.

The Congress has fielded Highlander Kharmalki from Mawryngkneng, Kennedy C. Khyriem from Mawphlang and Hasina Yasmin Mondal from Rajabala.