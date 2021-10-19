Efforts on to unite regional parties, says HSPDP leader

SHILLONG, Oct 18: PHE Minister and general secretary of the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), Renikton L. Tongkhar has said that efforts are on to unite the regional parties in the state.

“Leaders in the past had made efforts to unite the regional forces. We had discussed this issue even during the tenure of former UDP president, (L) Donkupar Roy,” Tongkhar told reporters after a meeting of the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) here on Monday.

He said that the HSPDP and the United Democratic Party (UDP) formed the RDA as a step towards bringing the regional parties together.

“We are hopeful that a time will come when we would be able to lead the government in the state with all the regional forces coming together,” the HSPDP leader said.

Echoing Tongkhar, UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh said the two parties have been making efforts to unite the regional forces. “We are trying to build our relationship by being together in the RDA,” Mawthoh said.

Speaking about the HSPDP’s move for bifurcation of Meghalaya into Khasi-Jaintia and Garo states, the UDP leader declined to comment saying that they (UDP) were yet to officially discuss the matter.

The RDA will formally kick-off its election campaign in Mawphlang on Tuesday in support of UDP candidate Eugeneson Lyngdoh Mawphlang.