Cut VAT on fuel, give us relief: Consumers urge govt

By Ibankyntiew Mawrie

SHILLONG, Oct 18: Irked by the continuous hike in the prices of petrol and diesel, transporters and NGOs have stepped up the demand for slashing value-added tax (VAT) and other levies on fuel in the state.

The Hynniewtrep Youth Council had on Sunday urged Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel by 50%. The Meghalaya Taxi Association has made a similar plea besides some kind of relief for commercial vehicle operators.

“Taxi drivers have to pay all kinds of taxes and with this increase in fuel prices, everyone will suffer. So, if there is a way for the state and regional transport authorities to review and revise the tariffs and fares that would be helpful for everyone,” Wandonbok Jyrwa, Chairman of the Meghalaya Joint Action Committee of Commercial Vehicle said.

He also urged the Shillong MP, Vincent H. Pala to take the issue up in Parliament to ease the burden of the common man. “As an MP and state Congress president who also owns many petrol pumps in the state, Pala can pursue this issue at the national level and bring relief to the people,” he said.

“The government, be it the Centre or the state, can reduce the taxes on fuel. That is one of the ways to ease the burden on the common people,” Witster Blah, the manager of a petrol pump in the city said.

“They must implement some guidelines and issue some tariffs that will benefit the common people because we know with an increase in fuel prices, transportation fares will also increase. And common people will not be in a position to pay. Everyone will be handicapped without transportation,” Rupak Das, a city resident said.

Others pointed out the government can do nothing about crude oil prices in the international market but it can reduce the taxes that account for almost half the current rates.

Constantly north-bound

The continuous increase in fuel prices across the country is burning a hole in the people’s pockets.

Commuters and local taxi drivers The Shillong Times spoke to said they are worried by the domino effect that the north-bound fuel prices will have on essential commodities.

The price of petrol in Shillong touched the Rs 100-mark on October 15, an increase of more than Rs 14 since February when the rates were last reduced.

On Monday, the price of petrol and diesel in Shillong was Rs 100.83 and Rs 93.33 per litre.

The Meghalaya government had in February reduced the prices of petrol and diesel in the state by about Rs 7, bringing down the petrol price to Rs 86.05 from Rs 91.26 and of diesel from Rs 84.23 to Rs 79.35 per litre. But by the end of February, the prices of petrol and diesel climbed to Rs 87.33 and Rs 80.68.

“The prices of fuel go up every day; it is not a one-off thing. This is sure going to have a negative impact on the common people, on the fares, on the taxi drivers,” Blah said. The fuel price inflation has baffled as much as it has annoyed the common people hit hard by two waves of COVID-19 since March 2020. (Contd on P-4)

Cut VAT on fuel…

(Contd from P-1) On January 1, 2020, the prices of petrol and diesel in Shillong were Rs 74.86 and Rs 68.09 per litre. The prices decreased to Rs 72.97 and Rs 66.37 by the end of the month.

Before the pandemic struck Meghalaya in March 2020, the prices of petrol and diesel in Shillong were Rs 71.49 and Rs 64.41 respectively. By December 2020, the price was Rs 87.56 for petrol and Rs 80.01 for diesel.

By February this year, petrol touched Rs 90.24 and diesel Rs 82.83. The rates were, however, slashed following protests from several quarters.

Meanwhile, the Thma U Rangli-Juki (TUR) has demanded reduction of state levied taxes on fuel to ease the burden on consumers.

“The price rise of essentials is affecting the citizens of the state, majority of whom are struggling to make ends’ meet,” TUR member Angela Rangad said.

TUR also demanded strengthening of public transport in Shillong and its surrounding areas, hike in taxes on expensive private vehicles such as SUVs, control over rising prices of essentials and increase in the base minimum wages of daily wage earners.

DATE PETROL DIESEL

Jan 1, 2020 Rs 74.86 Rs 68.09

March 2020 Rs 71.49 Rs 64.41

Dec 2020 Rs 87.56 Rs 80.01

Feb 16, 2021 Rs 86.05 Rs 79.35

Feb 28, 2021 Rs 87.33 Rs 80.68

Oct 15, 2021 Rs 100.17 Rs 92.97

Oct 18, 2021 Rs 100.83 Rs 93.33