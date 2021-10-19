Govt vehicle runs over minor

NONGPOH, Oct 18: A five-year-old child succumbed to his injuries after he was hit by a government vehicle bearing registration number ML01 7703 (Toyota Innova Crysta) allocated to PHE Minister, Renikton Lyngdoh at Umling in Ri Bhoi on Sunday afternoon.

A source said that the government vehicle was being driven by one Shon Basar and the minister was not travelling in the vehicle.

The source also said that the incident occurred at around 1 pm at 19th Mile just a few metres ahead of the toll plaza while the vehicle was proceeding towards Guwahati to ferry patients. The boy was hit by the speeding vehicle while he was attempting to cross the road leading to severe injuries.

The injured child was rushed to Byrnihat PHC and was referred to Bethany Hospital, Nongpoh, where he succumbed to his injuries. The body was taken to Nongpoh Civil Hospital for post mortem on Monday.

The body was handed over to the family without autopsy after the family sought for post-mortem exemption.