BJP confident of win in Rajabala

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
AL Hek File Photo

SHILLONG, Oct 18: The state BJP is optimistic of winning the Rajabala seat which is a minority-dominated constituency in West Garo Hills.
Senior BJP leader and former minister, AL Hek sounded confident that the party will secure a large number of votes in the constituency which is the only seat it is contesting.
He however said that he will be able to make a detailed assessment of the party’s position during his visit to the constituency to campaign for party candidate, Kingstone B Marak.
The BJP leader also said that he would request BJP’s Meghalaya in-charge, M Chuba Ao to campaign in the constituency.

