Shillong-Aizawl flights launched

SHILLONG, Oct 18: Air connectivity to and from Shillong got an additional boost on Monday after Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, and MoS, Gen. VK Singh (Retd.) flagged off flight services on several routes in the North East including the Shillong-Aizawl route.

Besides the Shillong-Aizawl route, services also started on the Kolkata–Guwahati and Guwahati–Aizawl routes.

Alliance Air will operate ATR 72 aircraft on the new routes. The flights on the Aizawl-Shillong-Aizawl route will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The flight will depart from Aizawl at 11.15 am and land at Umroi at 12.15 pm. The return flight to Aizawl will depart from Umroi at 12.45 pm.

“Under the UDAN scheme we have opened 60 airports and 387 routes, out of which 100 have been awarded to the North East alone and 50 are already operational,” he said.