NPP candidate slams Congress for ‘election gimmick’ jibe

SHILLONG, Oct 18: National People’s Party (NPP) candidate for by-election to Mawryngkneng, Pyniaid Sing Syiem has slammed the Congress for terming the state government’s move to relocate the residents of Harijan Colony from Iew Mawlong in Shillong as “election propaganda”.

Addressing an election campaign at Sohryngkham on Monday evening, Syiem said the Congress, despite ruling the state for more than 37 years, had not shifted the residents due to vote-bank politics.

He alleged that Congress working president, Ampareen Lyngdoh was trying to mislead people by describing the government’s relocation attempt as election propaganda. He asked if the Congress had ever constituted a committee to examine the relocation of these residents.

Syiem recalled that Lyngdoh, during her tenure as the Urban Affairs Ministers, did not hesitate to relocate the residents of Mawlong Mawtari to New Shillong Township by issuing an order to MUDA to demolish their houses.

“We are aware that she (Ampareen) is protecting the people residing in her constituency to serve her political interests,” Syiem, who is the chairman of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, said.

He reminded the crowd that the Congress was against the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

“But, now suddenly they are supporting the demand to implement ILP. How can we trust a party which continues to change its stand?” the NPP candidate said.

He asked the leaders of NGOs from Sohryngkham to resign from their respective organisation if they support the candidate of a party which works against the interests of the locals.

“I don’t think they have the right to lead these organisations if they cannot make a judgment on electing a right candidate who will represent the constituency,” Syiem said.

He alleged that in the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, the previous Congress-led government had recommended to the Centre that five Members of Development Councils should be non-locals.

“This is a clear indication that the Congress’s only interest is to protect its political interest even at the cost of sacrificing the interest of its own people,” Syiem alleged.

He said his top priorities, if elected, would be to uplift the health care system, connecting the villages with better roads and providing potable water to every individual of the constituency.

Former UDP MDC, Remington Pyngrope was among leaders who attended the NPP candidate’s rally.