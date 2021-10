SHILLONG, Oct 20: The Congress today launched its membership drive in Meghalaya. Sarifa Raman, Secretary of Youth Congress in Meghalaya said that they were looking to enroll more than one lakh members.

The President of Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Vincent Pala was also present on the occasion.

The age limit to join the Congress party during the membership drive is 18-35 years.

IANS