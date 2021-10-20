Rymbui allays HNLC poll threat

SHILLONG, Oct 19: Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has allayed fears of any law-and-order problem during the upcoming by-elections in view of the threat issued by the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

The outlawed militant group had warned the voters against voting for the candidates of the National People’s Party (NPP), which is contesting two of the three Assembly seats where bypolls are scheduled on October 30.

Rymbui said the police have taken and will continue to take necessary steps to ensure there is no law-and-order problem in the state. He also said the police would make sure no one creates mischief during the elections. “The police never take any threat lightly. We are trying our best to maintain peace and tranquillity in the state,” he said.

The HNLC warning was in retaliation to the encounter death of its former leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew on August 13.

Terming the outfit’s statement as “political”, Rymbui said that in a democratic setup like India, every individual has the right to choose his or her candidate and party within the framework of the Constitution.

On the security arrangements for the upcoming elections, he maintained that the district authorities and police have taken various measures to ensure people exercise their right to franchise according to their consciences.

The HNLC became active again in the past few months and had reportedly made extortion demands to some ministers and MLAs besides plating a bomb bear the NPP office in Shillong a few days ago.