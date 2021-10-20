Sutnga residents vow to continue fight against coke plants

SHILLONG, Oct 19: The Environment Coordination Committee (ECC) and residents of Elaka Sutnga have resolved to continue their fight against illegal coke factories in the area.

Slamming the owners of coke plants for trying to mislead the people by claiming that they have the no objection certificate, Secretary of ECC, Pynbeit Sutnga said NOC is not the only document required for establishment of a coke plant.

“These coke factories pose a major threat to our health. We will not allow the future of our people to be destroyed just to serve the interests of a few people,” Sutnga said.

He also pointed out that locals have been facing health issues from the smoke emanating from the coke plants.