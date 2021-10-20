Setting up of 7th Police Battalion in SGH sought

TURA, Oct 20: President of the Mindikgre regional unit of the GSU, Greneth M Sangma has petitioned the Director General of Police (DGP) in Shillong to establish the 7th Battalion of Meghalaya Police and Integrated Police Housing Project at Mindikgre under Baghmara in South Garo Hills.

In his appeal to the DGP on Wednesday, Greneth said that upon request by former district Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma for a suitable plot of land to set up the said battalion, the Nokma of Mindikgre responded positively and land for its construction is available.

Recalling the demand made by Kharkutta MDC Cherak Momin to set up the same battalion in North Garo Hills, Greneth said that the district is easily accessible from both East and West Garo Hills whereas, South Garo Hills is not only the most backward district in the state but is also known for various crimes ranging from drug peddling, smuggling of cattle and timber, illegal coal transport and others besides having a porous border with Bangladesh. Greneth also reminded that the arrest of dreaded ULFA leader Drishti Rajkhowa recently also took place in the district.

“We feel that South Garo Hills deserves to have the 7th Meghalaya Battalion. We hope that our appeal is given due consideration looking at the situation of the past, present and what can be in the future. The setting up of the battalion will not only bring down crime but also boost the morale of the district’s police force,” Greneth said.