Assamese film Bridge makes it to India’s list of Oscar probables

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: Bridge, the first Assamese film to bag an award in the international competition at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in January this year, has now made it to India’s list of Oscar probables.

As many as 12 films have made it to the list and one among them will be India’s official entry in the “Best International Film” category at the Academy Awards next year.

The jury will select one film to represent India in the Best International Film category at the Oscars.

Directed by Guwahati-based filmmaker Kripal Kalita, the hour and a half long feature film depicts the struggle of a teenage girl residing along the bank of a tributary of the Brahmaputra in the absence of a bridge and amid perennial floods.

The movie was shot on location at Sonarichapori in Upper Assam’s Dhakuakhana.

“I am very happy that my film has made it to the list of Oscar probables. But this is just the first step. We need blessings of God and people of Assam and the Northeast for the film to be selected from India to the Oscars,” Kalita told The Shillong Times on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned that Village Rockstars, an Assamese film made by Rima Das, was India’s official entry to the Academy Awards 2019.