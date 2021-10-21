Examine facts before selling B Mahal lands: Bernard to GHADC

TURA, Oct 21: GHADC MDC from Tura, Bernard N Marak on Thursday urged the Council authorities to examine actual facts before it takes any steps to demarcate or sell lands under the Hills provision which he claimed has been renamed as B Mahal in Garo Hills.

In his letter to Executive Member in-charge of Land and Revenue, Nikman Ch Marak, Bernard said that it was not the GHADC but the Hill tribals who are the authority of these lands and the duty of the former was to protect and safeguard the interests of the latter.

“Since GHADC is not the owner of land, the authority to sell or settle these lands does not rest with it. It is the mandate of the people residing in these areas to decide whether to sell their lands or not,” Bernard said.

Citing the verdict of the Guwahati High Court which stated ‘No’ to the question, ‘Whether land comprised in an Autonomous District Council belongs to the District Council?’ a copy of which was enclosed along with the complaint, Bernard said that as it is not the authority of land, it does not have the power to make laws on Hill people’s land.

Recalling the manner in which these lands were acquired for the Garos and other Hill tribals by the British rulers during their rule, Bernard said that GHADC is empowered to protect and not sell these lands, nor does it have power to change it to Mauza 5 (Non-Hill).

“If GHADC decides to sell these lands, it should first produce a document or gazette notification proving that the land has been handed over to it. Failure to produce any such document will lead to constitutional violation and contempt of Court,” he warned.

Recalling CEM Benedic Marak’s reply to his own query in the last GHADC session, Bernard alleged that a plan is already in place to set up the Meghalaya Battalion Camp and a Solar Park in some parts of B Mahal areas without the consent of residents from the area. He said that the proposal should not take place as it will be a violation of the constitutional rights of the Hill tribals living there.