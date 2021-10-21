Six arrested for bank robbery attempt

NONGSTOIN, Oct 21: Police arrested six miscreants for a failed robbery attempt made at Meghalaya Rural Bank (MRB) Rambrai Branch in West Khasi Hills very early this morning here.

Superintendent of Police, West Khasi Hills, H.G. Lyngdoh informed the media here that early this morning at 3:29 Am, police received a tip-off about some unknown miscreants breaking into the Bank branch for committing burglary.

On receipt of the information, the OC Nongstoin PS was directed to rush to the spot and to alert Sordar of Rambrai village. Accordingly, OC Nongstoin PS alerted Sordar of Rambrai and rushed to the along with other armed police personnel.

When the sordar of Rambrai village and some villagers reached at the Bank branch they found that miscreants had fled the spot. The miscreants, however, were apprehended by OC Nongstoin and his team at Mawlieh village while they were fleeing by one white Maruti Car 800 bearing a registration No. WB 24C 2031 towards Nongstoin side.

The apprehended persons are identified as: Plam Syiem (41) of Umroi Umden, Loren Dkhar (30) of Miangshang, Lorensius Kharbani (31) of Mawdumdum village, Rambrai, Ores Lyngkhoi (48) of Pyndengrei and Tiful Phyllut (35) of Umsaw Nongru village.

The miscreants destroyed the CCTV camera and the computer but could not take away any money as they could not break open the bank locker in which the money was kept.

During investigation another miscreant namely, Tara Singh Nongbri (28), of Nongbah Rambrai, was identified from the CCTV camera footage and was apprehended from Rambrai village later.

Shemphang Khonglam, branch Manager of Meghalaya Rural bank, Rambrai Branch, West Khasi Hills District as lodged an FIR and a case vide Nongstoin PS C/No. 74(10)2021 U/S 458/427/395/307/34 IPC was registered and all the six (six) accused persons were formally arrested in connection with the instant case.

The SP said that it was not an organised gang of bank robbers but just a group petty thieves who were mostly involved in stealing cattle recently. Further investigation is on.