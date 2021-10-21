Harijan panchayat seeks security to people of Harijan Colony

SHILLONG, Oct 21: The Secretary of Harijan Panchayat Committee, Gurjit Singh in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills has sought ‘no intervention’ by the district authorities and ‘security and safety’ of religious institutions and ‘poor Sikhs’ of the Harijan Colony area.

After an emergency meeting of the residents of the Harijan Colony at the local Gurdwara Sahib, the Harijan Panchayat Committee has sent a request to East Khasi Hills District, Deputy Commissioner Ms. Isawanda Laloo, IAS seeking no intervention by any quarters in the matter of relocation of poor Sikhs of the Harijan Colony in Shillong as the matter is subjudice and also the provision of more security to the poor Sikh dwellers of the Harijan Colony and security and safety of the religious institutions situated in the Harijan Colony and other parts of the district.

The Harijan Panchayat Committee in the letter categorically states that as the matter is subjudice in the High Court of Meghalaya at Shillong as well as the apex court of the land -the Supreme Court of India, any intervention by any office in this regard would amount to contempt of court.

“For the last two hundred years, we have been peace-loving people, we have worked very hard to earn our livelihood and we have contributed substantially to the welfare of the people of the area,” the letter states.