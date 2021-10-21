Sympathy vote, support will help me win: Hashina

SHILLONG, Oct 20: Widow of former MLA, Dr Azad Zaman and Congress candidate for the Rajabala by-election, Hashina Yasmin Mondal believes that her party and people’s support, sympathy vote and prayers will help her win the October 30 showdown.

“There is also a lot of sympathy wave and prayers. The response from the public is very good,” Hashina said on Wednesday.

Asked if sympathy votes will give her an edge, she replied in the affirmative and said, “My husband was a genuine person and a good leader and has always worked for the people and so the people are supporting me and so they wanted me to contest.”