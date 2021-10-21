Cong to protest against rising fuel prices

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 20: The state Congress will organise a series of agitations in protest against the record-breaking price of petrol and diesel which in turn has led to rise in prices of essential commodities.
MPCC president, Vincent Pala on Wednesday said petrol prices have crossed the Rs 100-mark for the first time in history.
Pala added that the sharp rise in petrol and diesel prices will have a big impact in the tribal areas since people in these areas mainly use road transportation.

