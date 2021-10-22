Cabinet to take up fuel price hike after polls

SHILLONG, Oct 21: The Meghalaya Cabinet is all set to discuss the burning issue of high petrol and diesel prices after the end of the election process in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Thursday.

Tynsong however failed to give any commitment on whether the government will provide tax relief on fuel.

He also stated that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has taken up the matter with the Union Finance Minister and a solution is being worked out.

Decrying the Congress’ attempt to pin the blame of rising fuel prices on the state government, he said, “Everyone has to understand that the hike is not only in Meghalaya but it is everywhere.”

He also said that with elections round the corner, the Congress was taking advantage by blaming the government for the hike in fuel prices.