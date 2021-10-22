Shillong-Dawki road aligned as per HC order

SHILLONG, Oct 21: Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of PWD (Roads), Prestone Tynsong has asserted that the realignment of the 200-metre stretch of the proposed Shillong-Dawki road has been finalised as per the directive of the High Court of Meghalaya.

The High Court of Meghalaya had ordered realignment of the proposed Shillong-Dawki road by shifting the right of way by three meters for a stretch of 200 meters at Upper Shillong to save the iconic trees.

The Court had said that it is required to be done in order to protect the environment and conserve the trees, some of which are of considerable heritage.

Admitting that the construction work has been slow due to the rainy season, Tynsong said that the pace of work will pick up now that the working season has started.

Asked about the opposition to the road project from certain quarters, he said that the matter will be taken care of by the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills.

He urged people to cooperate with the government to complete the four-lane section of the road at the earliest since people have been suffering a lot due to huge traffic jams in the area.

Asked about the deteriorating condition of the state highways including the Shillong-Jowai road, he said that the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited will repair the road from Shillong Civil Hospital till Mawryngkneng.

In addition, the Centre is also set to convert the two-lane road from Umiam in Ri Bhoi till Ratacherra in East Jaintia Hills into a four-lane highway under the Bharatmala Project for which survey work is under way.