CEM threat plaint report to be out today

TURA, Oct 21: The inquiry report over allegations of threat issued by GHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Benedic Marak in a purported audio tape is to be completed and handed over to the returning officer on Friday.

The Congress election agent on Thursday gave an official complaint into allegations of threat to voters by the NPP leader.

“The enquiry report into the audio tape is being submitted tomorrow and we will take a decision based on the report,” Returning Officer CN Sangma said on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that an audio tape — in which a man alleged to be the GHADC CEM is heard threatening people with eviction — had gone viral on Monday with claims against the CEM at Belbari Tillapara village in West Garo Hills during his election campaign on Monday.

The Congress, and most recently the UDP, has accused the NPP of using threat and coercion to swing voters in their favour for the October 30 by-elections.