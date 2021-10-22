Tynsong tip for Pala on ATM charge

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong .(ST)

SHILLONG, Oct 21: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has dared state Congress president, Vincent H. Pala to file an FIR if he has documentary evidence to support his claim that the COVID-19 centres along the highways have turned into ATMs of two ruling parties – the National People’s Party and the United Democratic Party – for fuelling their election expenditure.
Slamming Pala for his allegation, Tynsong said that the opposition can always seek legal action if they have proof of misuse of the COVID-19 centres unless they are making mere allegations.
Tynsong also termed as immature Pala’s statement that the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance was a divided house.
Asked if the frequent allegations of corruption and irregularities against the MDA government would hurt the NPP’s by-poll prospects, the Deputy CM said: “Voters understand that such allegations are made during elections. I am not surprised by such allegations.”
Tynsong declined to comment on the apparent patch-up between Congress Legislature Party leader Mukul Sangma and Pala. He also downplayed the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council’s diktat to the people not to vote for the NPP.

