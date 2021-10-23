High Court seeks details on high fee charged by pvt hospitals

SHILLONG, Oct 22: The Division Bench of the High Court of Meghalaya has requested the Amicus Curiae to file an affidavit bringing on record details of the exorbitant fees charged by private hospitals in the state from COVID-19 patients.

Taking up a public interest litigation on deficiencies in health services in Meghalaya, the Division Bench on Friday heard the counsel appearing for the respective parties.

Amicus Curiae TT Diengdoh submitted that a copy of the response filed by the government in connection with an earlier hearing was submitted to him earlier in the day and sought time to go through the same.

The Court asked the Amicus Curiae to file an affidavit on the details of high fee charged by private hospitals for COVID-19 patients with advance copy thereof to the Advocate General and counsels for other respondents.

The next hearing will be held on November 22.