Ex-J&K CM slaps Rs 10-cr defamation on Guv Malik

NEW DELHI, Oct 22: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has landed in trouble with three former chief ministers of then undivided Jammu and Kashmir throwing a challenge at the former to prove his charges of corruption against them individually. One of the complainants, Mehbooba Mufti has even slapped a Rs 10-crore defamation notice on Malik.

“You have defamed my client and levelled scandalous and serious allegations against her with sole objective of tarnishing her otherwise politically neat and clean image,” the notice issued through Mehbooba’s advocate, Anil Sethi said. “By virtue of legal notice, I therefore, call upon you to pay compensatory damage to my client to the extent of Rs ten crore within 30 days of receipt of this legal notice,” it read.

National Conference chief Dr Farooq Abdullah and his son and former CM, Omar Abdullah dared the former J&K Governor to prove his allegations against him and his son for allegedly acquiring property under the now-defunct Roshni Act.

The J&K National Panther’s Party has questioned the ruling BJP’s silence over the allegations by the Governor.

The Roshni Act was launched by the then National Conference government led by Farooq Abdullah to give ownership to people in possession of state land, with a cut-off of 1990, in lieu of charges. In 2018 Malik — then Governor of Jammu and Kashmir — repealed the Roshni Act prospectively following controversies.