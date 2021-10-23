NPP using state resources to spread wings: HDR Lyngdoh

SHILLONG, Oct 22: Former Home Minister and Congress stalwart, HDR Lyngdoh lambasted the National People’s Party (NPP) on Friday for allegedly using state resources to expand its base in other parts of the country.

“It is totally unacceptable to see the NPP using our financial resources to strengthen its base in other states. How can they build their image as a national party by using state resources,” Lyngdoh asked.

He was addressing a rally for the Congress’s Mawphlang candidate, Kennedy C. Khyriem at Nongspung village. He claimed that the NPP has constructed a party office in Delhi at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

Lyngdoh further claimed that the party is constructing a huge office at Bivar Road in Shillong and another in Tura, worth crores of rupees. He alleged the NPP is using people’s money to spread its wings.

Further, he said Conrad Sangma-led NPP is funding its elections in other states by using the state resources. He asserted the Congress, on the other hand, has always utilised funds for the development of the state.

“This is the policy of a real national party. We have never exploited state resources to strengthen our grounds,” he said.

Khyriem, meanwhile, slammed the state government for failing on its commitment to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

“It is really unfortunate that Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has kept mum on this demand despite inviting the pressure groups to discuss it in Shillong as well as Delhi,” the Congress candidate said.

He recalled the NPP-led state government had passed a resolution in the Assembly to urge the Centre to implement the ILP.

“But the Centre did not even consider the resolution passed by the Assembly,” Khyriem said.

He slammed the government for not punishing some senior police officials, allegedly responsible for the killing of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew. He said the government also did not pay heed to the demand of the Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai to suspend the cops.

“What is sad is that this issue was not allowed to be discussed in the Assembly by the Speaker. It is unfortunate that the government is trying to ignore the voices of the people,” he said.

Alleging that each truck is paying Rs 95,000 per load, Khyriem asked if the money is going to state exchequer.

“If it does not go to state exchequer, then to whose pocket is it going?” he asked.

The Congress candidate recalled that former BJP Minister, AL Hek had also accused the government of indulging in rampant corruption.

“The BJP Minister even said that the MDA partners should step down if they cannot stop the corruption activities,” Khyriem added.

Other Congress leaders, who campaigned for him, include MLA, Kimfa Sidney Marbaniang and MDCs — Charles Marngar, Bajop Pyngrope and Gabriel Wahlang.