Mawlai Town Dorbar seeks to bring about gender parity

SHILLONG, Oct 22: KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Titosstarwell Chyne has said that the debate on whether women should be allowed to vote in the election of the Rangbah Shnong needs a wider public consultation.

“We are talking about changing the traditional system which has been followed from time immemorial. Therefore, I am of the view that there is a need for a referendum and also wide public consultation to deliberate on this issue,” Chyne said.

He however said that there are also mixed reactions on this matter. “As far I know there are localities in Shillong city which are allowing women to take part in the meeting of the Dorbar Shnong. I think they also participate in the election of the Rangbah Shnong,” Chyne said.

The KHADC CEM said that it is true that the villages in the rural areas are still strictly following the traditional system where only men are allowed to attend the meeting of the Dorbar Shnong.

“In the Shella confederacy, both men and women elect the Wahdadars. But only men elect the headmen,” he said.

Chyne however said that the Council is ready to facilitate a discussion on this issue.

Earlier, Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai or the Voice of Mawlai People, a conglomerate of 11 organisations represented by the Mawlai Town Dorbar (MTD), Seng Kynthei Mawlai Pyllun (SKMP) and Seng Samla Mawlai Pyllun (SSMP) said they would together contest a provision incorporated in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Appointment and Succession of Syiem, Deputy Syiem, Electors and Rangbah Shnong of Mylliem Syiemship) Act, 2007, which disallows women to vote in the election of the Rangbah Shnong.

“We are totally against this particular provision since women are part and parcel of the Dorbar Shnong. We are talking about empowering women. As a matrilineal society, we should lead by example by allowing women to take part in the voting,” MTD chairman and former minister, SD Khongwir, who is also the Rangbah Shnong of Mawlai Nonglum, had said.

He said the incorporation of such a provision will give a wrong impression that the Dorbar Shnong is male-centric.

“We will soon be meeting the KHADC CEM and the Executive Member in charge to express the need to remove this particular provision from the said Act,” the MTD chairman said.