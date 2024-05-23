Thursday, May 23, 2024
Over 7 pc Air India Express flights cancelled on Thursday, full restoration likely by weekend 

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 23: Air India Express (AIX) cancelled more than seven per cent of its flights on Thursday due to ongoing operational challenges, sources said.

 

This came days after the cabin crew members ended their strike.

 

Sources told IANS that the cancellations were pre-planned as part of efforts to stabilise operations following a widespread sick leave by cabin crew.

 

Sources also said that they are hopeful that everything will be back to normal by the weekend.

 

On May 7, over 200 cabin crew members went on mass sick leave alleging that despite assurances of job security, salary preservation, and recognition of seniority and expertise, there has been a visible departure from these commitments during the transition from AirAsia to AIX.

 

On Tuesday, the AIX Employees Union (AIXEU) also sought the Delhi Chief Labour Commissioner’s intervention in the ongoing operations issues in the airline.

 

In a letter, AIXEU President K.K. Vijayakumar said that the union wants to bring the CLS’s attention to some insights regarding the number of flight cancellations and delays on a daily basis by the AIX management following the conciliation meeting held on May 9.

 

“As per the conclusion of the conciliation, all cabin crew reported back for flying duties by May 10. However, it is shocking and surprising to note that many flights are still being cancelled and delayed, citing reason of ‘crew constraints’,” it read.

 

AIX had also terminated the employment of 25 cabin crew members, which were later reinstated after the CLC intervened.

 

Flights in hundreds were cancelled following the mass sick leave by cabin crew members. (IANS)

Previous article
6 killed, 48 hurt after triple explosions and fire rock Thane chemical factory
Next article
‘Custodial death’: Assam cop placed under suspension; probe ordered
