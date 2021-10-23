BJP attacks NPP over scheme anomalies

TURA/ SHILLONG, Oct 22: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday attacked the NPP-led state government over shoddy implementation of centrally sponsored schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission and the deplorable road network in the Garo Hills region.

Addressing an election gathering at Chokchokia in Rajabala, Mawrie said, “The state government has reported to the Centre that the road condition is good in Garo Hills but it is not the case.”

He was quick to add that BJP is working in Phulbari, Rajabala and Tikrikilla and has initiated the construction of a bridge from Phulbari to Dhubri in Assam which will benefit the people immensely upon completion.

Reiterating that the need of the people is development, he said, “Now that elections are here, people will try to woo you through money and promises but nothing is going to happen.”

On the centrally sponsored schemes, Mawrie said, “Through Jal Jeevan Mission every household should have got drinking water at home but the state government did not implement it properly.”

He pointed out that they have used a good amount of money but instead of steel pipes they went for cheap plastic pipes which will be destroyed easily.

Pointing out that the BJP government at the Centre headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched as many as 200 schemes, Mawrie assured that these schemes will be implemented in Garo Hills if the public votes for the party.

On a lighter note, Mawrie pointed out that the bad roads forced BJP leader and Cabinet Minister Sanbor Shullai complain of pain in his legs.

“Today when we reached here my minister said that his foot hurts because of the bad road condition,” he said, as the audience burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, GHADC MDC from Tura, Bernard N Marak alleged that the ongoing campaign in Rajabala has revealed the non-implementation of Centre schemes in the constituency as well as their diversion into scams in most areas.

“We were astounded by the level of complaints received from the people on non-implementation of the Centre schemes. Most of the schemes meant for the people were turned into scams in most areas. Schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) which was supposed to connect every household with proper water supply were not completed and many families were left out of the scheme. The construction of low cost houses (PMAY), household latrines (IHHL), ration, old age pensions, zero balance accounts, widow schemes, flood relief, housing assistance schemes, SRWP etc are all in a mess,” the Tura MDC claimed.

According to Marak, everywhere that the party campaigned there were complaints about scams and non-availability of schemes while Job Card holders raised issues on not getting 100 days work allotment and their wages being deducted along with delayed payment. Marak also claimed that the issue threats by political appointees in Blocks were also highlighted to the leaders by the people.

“BJP has noted these issues seriously and considered it as a challenge to take up the matter with the concerned authorities. These schemes cannot be turned into scams and beneficiaries should not be deprived at any cost. BJP is here to end corruption and to bring about good governance to the people of the State, irrespective of race or political affiliations,” Marak said.

According to the Tura MDC, the poor maintenance of roads, power supply and mobile network were also some of the other difficulties being faced by the people of the constituency. Stating that the power to choose the right leader was in the hands of the people, he urged them to choose wisely as the decision they make could end up turning ‘schemes into scams’ and vice versa.