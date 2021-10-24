Videographers, micro-observers to be deployed at vulnerable polling booths

SHILLONG, Oct 23: Chief Electoral Officer, FR Kharkongor, on Saturday informed that videographers and micro-observers will be deployed at vulnerable polling stations during the by-elections to three Assembly constituencies.

In Rajabla constituency, there are 29 such vulnerable polling stations, followed by Mawphlang which has 10 and Mawryngkneng with eight vulnerable polling stations.

Four Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies besides state police will also be deployed in the poll-bound constituencies.

Kharkongor added that the Election Commission of India has also allowed deployment of home guards.

Meanwhile, with seven days left now, the political rallies continue in full swing with parties engaged in stepping up their efforts each day.

As many as 13 candidates are in the fray to contest the by-elections. Five candidates each are contesting in Mawryngkneng and Rajabala while it is a triangular contest in Mawphlang.

The model code of conduct, on the other hand, is already enforced.

The by-elections to the three constituencies are scheduled for October 30 while the votes will be counted on November 2.