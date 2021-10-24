Opp trashes rift claim

SHILLONG, Oct 23: The state unit of Congress has trashed the claims of rivals that it is a divided house.

“Projecting us as a divided house has become fashionable for our opponents,” senior Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh said, asserting that the party stands united.

Referring to reports on a section of party MLAs demanding the removal of Mukul M. Sangma as the Congress Legislature party leader, she said: “There was some big talk about him leaving the party too.”

Lyngdoh said Sangma was very much campaigning for the party candidates, attracting thousands of people to his election rallies. “He is very much working on behalf of the party, and he continues to be the undisputed leader in Garo Hills,” she added.

Senior Congress legislator Charles Pyngrope had also downplayed the reported demand for Sangma’s removal as the CLP leader.

Party insiders said some MLAs have met state Congress president Vincent H. Pala and general secretary Deborah C. Marak for taking up the matter of Sangma’s removal with the All India Congress Committee.

They said these MLAs have also taken up the matter with Manish Chatrath, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Meghalaya.

The MLAs are learnt to have said that letting Sangma continue as the CLP leader would harm Congress as he has been indulging in anti-party activities.