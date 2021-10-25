Congress will clean sweep bypolls: Pala

TURA, Oct 24: MPCC chief Vincent Pala, has attacked the NPP and Conrad Sangma government for its excise policy that allows random opening of wine stores which adversely effects the youth while farmers in the state suffer from want of a comprehensive policy that involves better pricing and market opportunities.

“Meghalaya is a state where 70 per cent of the employment is centered around farming. The farmers are not provided with any policy that will help boost their economy. Instead there are more wine stores in the state and now even a policy of home delivery. This is all proving to be negative and seriously affecting the youth of the state,” said Vincent Pala while speaking to The Shillong Times on the sidelines of his first election rally at Rajabala, since taking charge as the new state congress president.

“If you look at this government there is a lack of policy for the state’s development, especially for the farming sector. Even the law and order situation on August 15 in Shillong could have been handled better if it was the congress. Our state is losing revenue and even ASHA workers are not getting paid on time,” rued Pala.

When asked about the biggest drawback for Rajabala, the MPCC chief pointed to the deplorable condition of the roads.

“The constituency (Rajabala) is in urgent need of good roads. Without roads it’s impossible to have development,” he pointed out and reminded that it was the Congress government which had provided the schemes and projects for roads in the state while the NPP government had failed to implement it.

On the expectations of the upcoming elections to Rajabala and the Khasi Hills constituencies of Mawrengkneng and Mawphlang, Pala said that the congress is confident of bagging all three.

“We have a high chance of winning both the Khasi Hills seats. As for Rajabala I am optimistic we will win it also. The NPP is trying to divide the hills and the plains votes but everything indicates we are united. The people from both sides are backing us and today’s rally at Bhaitbari is by far the largest in recent times,” a confident Vincent Pala stated.

He believed that the handling of the power department, which has been under the eye for alleged corruption, and the FCI scam, involving government allotted rice allegedly making it to the black market, had dented the image of the current government in the state and people were seeking accountability.

“If our opponents don’t use money power, then we are assured of winning all the three seats,” a confident Vincent Pala told this scribe.

‘Mukul knows the consequences’

When queried on the recent reports surfaced in the media about a possible shift in party by former chief minister Mukul Sangma and his supporters to Mamata Bannerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress, Pala dismissed the claims as “highly unlikely”.

“He (Mukul) has been a loyal and disciplined congressman for a long time and worked with everyone, including myself. He is a mature and seasoned politician. I don’t think he will go to any party. He knows the consequences.”

First joint meet between Pala-Mukul

After months of reports about a rift between the two most powerful congress leaders in the state, Rajabala election turned out to be the ice breaker for Mukul Sangma and Vincent Pala as the two experienced a sense of bonhomie as they shared the dais at an election rally for party candidate Hashina Yasmin Mondol on Sunday evening.

Both the leaders were engaged in conversation while leader after leader addressed the crowds leaving little room for gossip and the conspiracy theorists.

While Mukul Sangma spoke the most at the rally, Pala confined himself to a limited time frame.

Mukul Sangma, well versed in the Bengali language addressed the crowds in the local dialect while Pala gave his speech in English which was translated by former NPP leader and now Congressman Dr Mizanur Rahman Kazi.