Mukul rubbishes Tynsong claim

TURA, Oct 24: Former chief minister Mukul Sangma has dismissed the claims of NPP’s Prestone Tynsong that he had tried to form an alliance with the Purno A Sangma’s party after the 2018 polls when a fractured verdict came out terming the party as “ineligible” to be a coalition partner of the Congress.

“Which Dr Mukul Sangma is he (Tynsong) talking about? This Dr Mukul Sangma hasn’t met Prestone Tynsong nor desires to meet him,” said the senior Congress leader after participating in a a well attended election rally at Bhaitbari town on Sunday evening that was attended by the top leadership of the Congress, including new state party president and Shillong MP Vincent Pala and former minister and first woman deputy chief minister from the Congress, Deborah C Marak.

Mukul Sangma attacked the NPP government of Conrad K Sangma accusing it of corruption and bringing down the state’s economy.

“There is no question of we, the team they are referring to, our Congress to be so desperate to be with them as claimed by him (Tynsong). Rather, people are desperate to see this government goes,” he remarked.

Mukul Sangma said that the manner in which the state has been subjected to so much of stress and strain from all economic perspectives, with so much of alleged irregularities , there is an allegation of total lack of governance. “There is a government but complete lack of governance,” accused the former Congress chief minister. He said that when one talks of the current lack of governance, it is also showing the lack of responsibility of the people at the helm of governance. “Ask anybody, whether in Shillong, Khasi and Jaintia Hills or in Garo Hills. You will hear from at least a majority of people that yes- this government has to go,” claimed Mukul Sangma.

He opined that having realised this grim scenario awaiting the NPP, the current government was trying to create confusion among the people.

The Congress leader mentioned that no political party is ever untouchable but when it comes to the NPP they must come clean about the alleged irregularities on corruption.

“They must first go through the Agnipariksha (testing by fire) to demonstrate that they are free from that alleged corruption. Until then, they are untouchables to us!”