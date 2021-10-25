Maternity hospital doctors accused of bad behaviour, sending patients to private centre

TURA, Oct 25: The Mahila Morcha of the district unit of the BJP have registered a formal complaint with the health authorities of Tura’s Mother and Child maternity hospital accusing doctors of bad behaviour with patients and even asking them to undergo sonography at a private centre despite the hospital having its own facilities.

Head of the woman’s wing of the Mahila Morcha, Rakhi K Sangma, met with the MCH hospital authorities last week and registered a formal complaint on the basis of several public complaints over the alleged ill-treatment by doctors and nurses on patients who come to the hospital for medical care.

“This hospital is run by the government but doctors are very rude to the patients, especially those who come from the villages. Doctors are busy in chit chat during OPD time and when patients enter they are shouted and asked to wait outside,” stated the BJP in its complaint.

The party questioned as to who would take responsibility if a mother or child coming with an emergency case loses their live after having to endure the waiting period while the doctors carry on with their personal discussions.

“Your hospital has a sonography machine but some doctors are referring the patients to a private clinic and we want to know the reason why? Poor people cannot afford to go to private clinics that is why they are coming to your hospital but still your doctors refer them for reasons best known to the doctors,” stated the Mahila Morcha in their complaint to the health authorities.

They demanded that the hospital treat patients on humanity ground and not by caste, creed or wealth.