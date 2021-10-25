Lamare, other youths to seek bail again

Shillong, Oct 24: Social activist Joannes Lamare and three others, arrested for allegedly attempting to float a militant organisation in the state with the help of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), are likely to seek bail again this week.

Their bail plea was kept in abeyance by the lower court after the police said they would need the accused to make more arrests in the case.

According to sources, the police case diary contains only the FIR against the four. It makes mention that the SF-10 arrested them after receiving inputs that they were travelling from Guwahati to Shillong with dubious intention.

According to the case diary, the police stated the four people admitted to their links with top NSCN-IM leaders, the sources said. They further said that it is based on the confession of the quartet that the police are looking to arrest more people.

The 14-day police custody of the accused will end on October 28.

Apart from Lamare, the three other arrested people are Vicky Mawnai (30) from Saitsohpen, Sohra; Everpearl Mawsor (34) from Rengmaw, Shallang in West Khasi Hills and Aloysius Syiemlieh from Wahkaliar, Sohra.

Earlier, the Mawlai police registered a case under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against the Government of India), 121A (conspires to commit any offence punishable by Section 1210 and 34 (common intention).