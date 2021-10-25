Non-Adhoc teachers of Garo Hills rue absent of grant sanction, meets with CM

TURA, Oct 25: Leaders of the All Garo Hills Non-Adhoc Secondary and Higher Secondary School Teachers Association have called on Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma seeking his intervention over the lack of sanction of grant in aid to teachers of all departments of the non-ad hoc schools.

The president of the association, teacher and principal of Sidhakandi Hr Sec School-Zinnal Hoque Probhany and his association secretary met with the chief minister and apprised him of their grievances.

“We met with the chief minister and submitted a reminder of our demands to him because earlier we had met with the education minister and other cabinet ministers and even bureaucrats. He gave us a patient hearing and assured us to take up the matter,” said Probhany.

According to the association president, there are 154 Non-Secondary Schools and 100 Upgraded Higher Secondary Schools from the year 2001 to 2016 but in all of the 154 secondary schools they are getting only science grant from the government of Meghalaya while no other funds are sanctioned for the rest of the teachers working in these schools. This, according to the association, hampers the teachers life and their profession as a whole which is why they are demanding that every individual engaged in imparting education for the children ought to be given their due salaries.