Teachers to hold mass protest in Williamnagar over pending salaries

TURA, Oct 25: Irked by the Meghalaya Government’s repeated denial to fulfil their demands for the release of four months’ pending salaries, SSA school teachers from Garo Hills under the aegis of the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) on Monday announced a mass protest to be held on October 26 in Williamnagar.

The salaries of the teachers have been pending for the months of June till September.

“We are really disappointed with the government. We have made repeated demands and submitted a number of memorandums to get our salaries but all our demands have fallen on deaf ears. We have had enough and therefore decided to go ahead with the protest,” Secretary of the association B Ch Marak said.

According to a statement issued in this regard, the mass protest rally would take place at the Rongrenggre Government Higher Secondary School Playground followed by a protest march via the Williamnagar Main market to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.