Meghalaya’s first CM remembered on 31st death anniversary in Baghmara

TURA, Oct 25: The 31st Death Anniversary of Lt Capt Williamson A Sangma was observed at his birth place in Baghmara, South Garo Hills, in a special memorial programme held at the Capt Williamson Memorial Park on Monday.

The local MLA Rongara Siju Constituency Rakkam A Sangma was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Sangma, while recalling the contribution made by Lt Capt Sangma, stated that ” This is indeed a historic moment as on this historic day as the State celebrates its 50th years of its Statehood Day his grand nephew is the Chief Guest of this historic occasion “. It was his dream that one day Baghmara will get the Best Government College and finally his dream is being fulfilled as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya has already sanctioned funds for the building of Capt Williamson Memorial College. The National Highway connecting Shillong to Baghmara was also his dream and after 50 years his dream finally comes true. He added.

He further stated that Lt Capt Sangma was a man with strong determination and committed love so he called upon the people from the lowest to the highest level people to join their hands together in fulfilling his dream and in working hand in hand for the development and benefits of the state.

During the program a SOK parade was presented by the District Police Force Baghmara and the Officers Club led by the Deputy Commissioner of South Garo Hills District presented a soulful song during the day besides other cultural extravaganza which was presented by the different artists from Baghmara Schools.

Later after the function the Chief Guest Rakkam A Sangma Inaugurated the Multi Facility Center at DC Office complex.