All’s not well, Cong reminds CM

SHILLONG, Oct 25: The Opposition Congress has slammed Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma for painting a “wrong picture” of the law-and-order situation in the state.

Congress MDC from Rambrai-Jyrngam, Bajop Pyngrope on Monday said Sangma has been trying to give the impression that all is well in Meghalaya. He was speaking at an election rally for Highlander Kharmalki, the party candidate from Mawryngkneng, at Mawlynrei village.

Referring to the CM’s recent interview with The Shillong Times, Pyngrope said Sangma has wrongly claimed that not a single life was lost due to law-and-order disruption during the tenure of the NPP-led MDA government in the last three-and-a-half years.

He said precious lives were lost in many instances. He cited the case of Khasi Students’ Union member Lurshai Hynniewta who was killed during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Ichamati.

“A youth from South West Khasi Hills was killed at Golf Links by a group of armed miscreants. Till now, no one has been arrested in this connection. And we cannot forget the killing of the former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in an alleged fake encounter,” Pyngrope said.

The Congress MDC also raised the issue of resurgence of militant activities, a clear indication of the failure of the state government in handling law-and-order in the state.

He said the state government lacks ideas on tackling the law-and-order situation apart from resorting to the suspension of the internet whenever problems arise. Claiming that the BJP and NPP are no different, Pyngrope said the NPP will follow in the footsteps of the BJP as they would bring legislation against the religious and tribal minorities like they have done in Assam.

“We are aware that the BJP has banned the consumption of beef in Assam,” he said.

MPCC working president Ampareen Lyngdoh accused the MDA government of making empty promises to the people of the state.

“The MDA is boasting that they have attempted to resolve the long-pending issues no government in the past had initiated. They should act rather than speak of actions that are yet to be accomplished,” Lyngdoh said.

She also slammed the Meghalaya government for spending over Rs 600 crore in the fight against COVID-19 when other Northeastern states such as Mizoram spent only Rs 64. “Sadly, nothing is seen on the ground,” she added.

Senior Congress leader Charles Pyngrope and Congress MDC Pynshngainlang N. Syiem also addressed the rally at Mawlynrei.