New bill to enable all siblings to share parents’ property

SHILLONG, Oct 25: The KHADC is all set to introduce the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Khasi Inheritance of Property Bill, 2021 that will enable all siblings, both males and females, to get equal share of the parents’ property.

The proposed bill, to be introduced during the reassembled Autumn Session on November 8, seeks to change the age-old Khasi tradition of the youngest daughter getting the full share of the parents’ property.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of the Executive Committee here on Monday, KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Titosstarwell Chyne said the bill will enable equitable distribution of property among the children, both males and females.

“There is no law for equitable distribution of the family property in case the siblings are all males or where there are no children. We have seen problems and difficulties cropping up in the absence of such a law,” Chyne said.

Citing an example, the KHADC CEM said that there are many instances where the clans stake claim to the properties in the absence of a genuine heir. He also said that there have been instances where children have dragged their parents to court and in some cases the elder siblings are locked in a legal battle with the youngest sister to claim a share. “The main objective of the bill is that distribution of property should be equal among the siblings – both males and females,” Chyne said.

The KHADC CEM however said that a provision will be added to the bill so that the parents will have the option of deciding who they wish to give their property to.

“Another provision in the bill will ensure that children who marry non-tribals and accept the culture and tradition of their spouse will not get any share of the property,” Chyne said.

He said that it is not justified that the youngest daughter gets the entire share of the property especially if there are siblings who are all females and are taking care of their parents.

“We are trying to streamline the system to ensure that even the male child gets a share,” Chyne said.

The KHADC chief also pointed out that there is a feeling among the Khasi males that they have no place in their parents’ house and added that this bill will help the males to show that they possess collateral when they apply for any kind of bank loans.