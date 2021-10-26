Double joy for Iewduh at 67th national awards

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI, Oct 25: Khasi film Iewduh based on the biggest and oldest market of Meghalaya won double awards at the 67th National Film Awards held at Vigyan Bhawan here on Monday and Director Pradip Kurbah fittingly dedicated the honours to the local people.

Iewduh won the national award on two counts – the best Khasi Film and Best Audiography

(Location Sound). The award was presented by Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of the who’s who of Bollywood.

“I dedicate the awards for the unique film to the common people of the local market of Shillong who patiently cooperated in all possible ways,” an emotional Pradip Kurbah told The Shillong Times after the glittering ceremony.

The Director also thanked the producer, Shankar Lal Goenka who took a decisive step in producing the film. At the same time he lamented that the state government does not extend any help to the film industry and film makers in the state despite having such a huge potential for showcasing the beauty of the state.

It is a paradox that filmmakers of national fame come to Meghalaya for shooting, but the state government does not come forward to help even the local filmmakers, Kurbah rued. He aptly gave the example of Sikkim which was adjudged as the best film friendly state in this national function itself.

Iewduh is about everyday people, with day-to-day stories, not dignified as heroes, but people who make the lives of each other better. In the lanes of Iewduh lies untold stories, Kurbah said.

Making the film in the busy market amid uncertain weather conditions was very challenging, Kurbah said. It was extremely difficult to capture the natural sounds with natural dialogues due to the noisy atmosphere.

Iewduh, the film with a 95-minute duration, has not yet been released on OTT or other entertainment platforms. The film had previously also received the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in 2019, the Human Spirit Award at the Pune Film Festival and the Best Asian Cinematographer at the Asian Cinematography Awards in Manila, the same year.

Kurbah had also himself received the Best Khasi Film Award at the 61st and 63rd National Film Awards for Ri – Homeland of Uncertainty and Onaatah-Daughter of the Earth.

The 67th National Awards were delayed from last to this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Superstar Rajnikanth received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour awarded to those from the film industry, for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Kangana Ranaut won her third Best Actor prize for her performances in Manikarnika (2019) and Panga (2020) while Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush shared the Best Actor award for their respective roles in Bhonsle and Asuran, which also won the Best Tamil Film award.

Ronuwa – Who Never Surrender and Eigi Kona received the awards for the best Assamese and Manipuri films, respectively. Jonaki Porua, an Assamese film, received Special Mention.