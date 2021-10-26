Two lakh yet to get 2nd dose in state

SHILLONG, Oct 25: Some 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh people in Meghalaya are overdue for their second COVID vaccine dose.

Joint Secretary of the Health department, Ram Kumar S. said it is a matter of grave concern that such a large number of people are not turning up for their second vaccine dose. He said all districts have been asked to prepare micro plans for ensuring that people get their second dose.

As on Monday, the total number of people vaccinated with the first dose in the state is 10,96,483. Altogether 6,07,110 have received both doses.

The state had witnessed an impressive turnout of people for vaccination following the onset of the second wave of the pandemic in May-June. However, the rate of vaccination went down after August when COVID weakened in the state.

As of now, around 54% of the state’s population has been vaccinated with the first dose, Ram Kumar said. He stressed on the need to fully vaccinate the entire population at the earliest.

Citing an example, he said Russia has been able to vaccinate only 30% of its population and today, it has become the COVID capital of the world as more than 1,000 people are dying every day. He said the United Kingdom, which vaccinated nearly 80% of its population, is also recording a large number of the cases but the death rate is low.

Stating that the rate of vaccination in areas like Mawphlang, which is going to by-elections, is quite poor, Ram Kumar said the Health department, in coordination with the Election department, is going to set up vaccination booths alongside polling booths in the constituency. He said as the festival season is approaching, the department will hold meetings with religious leaders to explain to them the importance of vaccination.

He advised people not to be complacent, saying letting one’s guard down will be the worst response during this situation.

The state government is going to spend over Rs 90 crore to strengthen sub centres, isolation, paediatric wards, etc., as a part of the preparations to tackle the possible third wave. The government is also coming up with two 50-bed prefab hospitals in Khliehriat and Jengjal. Earlier, it had said that every district will have a paediatric ward.

Ram Kumar said the investments will go beyond the pandemic and all these works are likely to be commissioned by January-February next year. The state is recording nearly one/third of the COVID cases among children.