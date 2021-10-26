Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flags off  direct flight on Shillong-Dibrugarh route under UDAN

New Delhi, Oct 26: Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, ) virtually flagged off the first direct flight on the Shillong – Dibrugarh route under the Regional Connectivity Scheme – UdeDeshKaAamNaagrik (RCS-UDAN), according to a Press Communique from the Civial Aviation Ministry.

Conard Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong, Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, also graced the launch event of the Shillong-Dibrugarh flight.

The Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, said, “Shillong is one of the highest and wettest places in the world. The place is important not only for the country but for the entire world. Shillong has always been known as Scotland of East due to the presence of rolling hills, caves, tallest waterfalls, beautiful landscapes and its rich heritage and culture. There’s nothing that Meghalaya does not have to offer. The place attracts tourists from all over the world.”

The minister further emphasized that “In 2014, only 6 airports were operational in North East which has now risen to 15 airports in 2021. Within a short span of 7 years, we have achieved this ambitious target. I assure you that this is just the beginning, we are further committed to enhancing the inter-state and intrastate connectivity of North-East.

“Apart from promoting flight connectivity, our focus is on developing the infrastructure capabilities along with helicopter services for the last mile delivery. To ensure that we recently launched the Helicopter policy to further promote Heli Services in North-East. We want the bring the travellers from all over the country to North-East.”

Due to the non-availability of any direct mode of transportation, people were compelled to cover a long 12-hour journey by road and train to travel between Shillon and Dibrugarh. Now, natives can easily fly between the two cities by opting for a flight of just 75 mins.

The airline M/s Indigo was awarded the Shillong – Dibrugarh route during the UDAN 4 bidding process. The airlines are being provided Viability Gap Funding (VGF) under the UDAN scheme to keep the fares affordable & accessible for the common people. The airline will deploy its 78-seater ATR 72 aircraft.

Till date, 389 routes and 62 airports (including 5 heliports and 2 water aerodromes) have been operationalized under the UDAN scheme. The scheme is envisaged to establish strong aerial connectivity in all States and UTs of the country which hitherto were not connected, laying the foundation of a new regional segment in India’s aviation market.

The flight schedule is mentioned below: