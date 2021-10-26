Woman run over, dumper set ablaze in WGH

TURA, Oct 25: A boulder truck that was moving towards Dalu via the Purakhasia border road was set ablaze by angry villagers after it ran over an old woman who was passing through the road on Monday.

The driver had hit the pedestrian at Purakhasia and fearing trouble drove the vehicle to the police station to surrender. But angry villagers rushed to the site and set the vehicle on fire.

A law-and-order problem almost broke out after dozens of angry villagers attacked the vehicle inside the police compound and torched it. The villagers have been protesting for months against reckless driving by the truckers which has claimed the lives of three people from the area in the past couple of months.

The woman was grievously injured with her legs totally damaged and was last heard to be in critical condition in a hospital in Tura.

Earlier, a 5-year-old boy died after being run over by another dumper truck which was later seized by Mahendraganj police. The driver had managed to escape.