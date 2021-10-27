Bomb scare at Iewduh triggers panic

SHILLONG, Oct 26: Panic struck sellers and buyers alike at Iewduh, the largest traditional market in the state, after passers-by noticed smoke emanating from an abandoned bag on Tuesday afternoon leading to a bomb scare.

A shopkeeper who noticed the smoke coming out the bag said that she alerted others and asked everyone to vacate the area.

“Fearing for our lives we immediately ran from the spot. Police soon reached there and cordoned off the area,” the eyewitness said.

After inspection, police said that nitrogen gas was leaking from the bag.

Neither the police nor the Syiem of Hima Mylliem has filed any official report yet.