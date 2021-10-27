No impact in 2023: Pala on bypoll results

SHILLONG, Oct 26: MPCC president Vincent Pala on Tuesday observed that the results of the October 30 by-elections will have no bearing on the 2023 Assembly polls which will be fought with a totally different strategy, resources and manpower.

Admitting that the bypolls are important, Pala said he was not convinced that the bypolls will impact the 2023 Assembly polls.

“We have experienced situations in the past when despite being in power we could not defeat the candidate when Bah Hoping died but that did not have any impact on the main elections,” Pala said, also recalling that when former chief minister EK Mawlong died, his son George B. Lyngdoh contested the election and lost but it did not have any bearing on the next election.

“It all depends on the candidate and the strategy a party employs,” he stated.