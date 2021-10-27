Demand for Goa CM’s sacking after Malik’s graft claims

By Agencies

Panaji/ New Delhi, Oct 26: Opposition parties on Wednesday demanded that Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant be sacked after Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik, who was the former governor of Goa, accused the state government of corruption during the pandemic.
The Congress demanded a time-bound probe under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge into the charges and filing of a case against Sawant by various central agencies. (PTI)

