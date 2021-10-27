James blows feat trumpet

SHILLONG, Oct 26: The state government is facing allegations of corruption, irregularities and failure on the law and order front but Cabinet Minister and NPP leader, James Sangma on Tuesday claimed it has performed very well in the last three and half years.

Talking to media persons about the October 30 by-elections to three seats, he differed that the NPP-led government has failed.

“I beg to differ the NPP has failed. I think we have performed very well and there are a lot of expectations from this government. It is understandable. There are many things that the government has been able to deliver and I am sure the public has seen them all. We are hopeful they will repose their faith in the NPP,” Sangma said.

He said the government implemented several schemes, which were pending for years, and many others are nearing completion.

Over the past few months, the government has faced criticism on issues such as illegal transportation of coal, mushrooming of illegal coke factories, alleged scam in the Power department and the breakdown of law and order.

Asked about the by-elections, Sangma said despite the sympathy factor, the NPP will win all three seats. He said the party is going to the voters asking them to vote for it as the Congress is a divided party. “There is no point going for a party like the Congress. I am sure the voters are will exercise their mind before casting their vote,” he added.